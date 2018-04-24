Thanks for the memories, Bianca! We’ll miss you.

There’s no talk of retiring her jersey number, a farewell tour or a statue. There wasn’t participation in the Senior Day celebration for her. But I’d like to extend a huge “thank you” to USC point guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore (“South Carolina women’s basketball player heading to the Big 12 as graduate transfer”).
There was group of her fans in Section 115, Row 15, who sat up a little straighter and a little more on the edge of our seats every time she was on the basketball court and especially when she had the ball in her hands. She made us grin, and she made us grimace. She made us gasp, and she made us groan. She made us gape, and she made us glare. But she really made us glad and grateful that she chose to be a Gamecock.
She played some gritty and great basketball; perhaps none more so than in the 2017 National Championship game. And no, mam: “Itty Bitty” did not score 40 points with Bianca Cuevas-Moore guarding her.
We will miss Bianca. We wish her good luck in West Virginia. We thank her from the bottom of our garnet hearts.
Cheryl Patrick
Pine Ridge
