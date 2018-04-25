Racism drives neglect of Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico, home to more than 3 million U.S. citizens, has grappled with widespread power outages for months since Hurricane Maria devastated the Caribbean island.
Puerto Rico’s power outage is now the largest blackout in U.S. history and the second largest in the world — behind only the outage caused when Typhoon Haiyan tore through the Philippines in 2013, killing more than 6,000 people.
If these U.S. citizens were white, this would not be happening.
Shame on the Trump administration’s disregard for human kindness and xenophobia toward immigrants and people of color.
But he is only a reflection of who we are as a people since our beginning in 1492 — with our disregard for Native Americans, slaves and freed African-Americans, Chinese, Jews, German, Irish and Japanese.
We have always been able to find an enemy in other races even though, in most cases, the Caucasian race has all the power and is the most despicable in its treatment of others. This is especially true of Southerners, who consistently say they are Christian but in their behavior are worse than the Romans, Jews and heathens they say they abhor.
David Pittman
Union
