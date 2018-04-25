Outrage over Norman’s gun demonstration distracts from real problems, like abortion

The hue and cry, primarily from Democrats, over U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman’s recent demonstration involving a firearm has gone beyond the point of absurdity. Anyone with a modicum of intelligence knows that a firearm is an inanimate device that, in and of itself, is no more a danger than any other tool.
Rep. Norman was simply attempting to demonstrate that fact by placing the weapon on a table. He was not “brandishing” or “presenting” the weapon but merely laying it on a table in the presence of others to show that it was not going to suddenly come to life and start firing at innocent bystanders.
His actions were neither “ridiculous” nor “dangerous,” as Frank Caggiano stated in his letter, “Rep Ralph Norman’s gun stunt shows he’s unqualified for the job.” Mr. Caggiano’s comments are too typical of the inane blather emanating from the liberals and leftists.
Everyone who shares Mr. Caggiano’s views should get a life. If they want to complain about something, they should try abortion for starters.
Rieves Hodnett
Columbia
