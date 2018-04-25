Robinson is only progressive choice in SC 2nd Congressional District

A recent article — “Who you calling a Republican?” — involves not a two-way fight, as the headline suggests, but an attack by her opponent on Annabelle Robertson, a Democratic candidate in the Second Congressional District. This seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson. Her opponent alleges that she has only recently become a Democrat.
Aside from being irrelevant, this charge is just the tip of an iceberg of an extremely vicious campaign by her opponent and his attack dogs, one of whom is the 2016 nominee, Arik Bjorn. The real news is the campaign of lies, half-truths and statements taken out of context and waged in the social media by her opponent’s supporters.
This is obviously a campaign strategy born of desperation. For anyone hearing both of them speak, the choice is clear. She, unlike he, is an articulate, vigorous advocate of progressive ideas. She, not he, has been endorsed by South Carolina’s “Our Revolution,” a clearly progressive group.
Hoyt N. Wheeler
West Columbia
