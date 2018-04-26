SC Gov Henry McMaster
Letters to the Editor

McMaster should focus on SC problems

Letter to The State editorial board

April 26, 2018 03:50 PM

Columbia, SC

Perhaps Gov. Henry McMaster should be aware that South Carolina has a border that needs protecting too, and keep our National Guard troops available to prevent contraband from being landed along our coastline (“Gov. Henry McMaster offers SC troops for border help in Texas”).

R.H. Lancaster

Columbia

