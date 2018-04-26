McMaster should focus on SC problems

Perhaps Gov. Henry McMaster should be aware that South Carolina has a border that needs protecting too, and keep our National Guard troops available to prevent contraband from being landed along our coastline (“Gov. Henry McMaster offers SC troops for border help in Texas”).
R.H. Lancaster
Columbia
