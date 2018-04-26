Cut SC taxes? With all these problems? Seriously?

I am tired of being pandered to by our politicians. Both Gov. Henry McMaster and Republican challenger Catherine Templeton have made income tax cuts a major part of their campaign rhetoric.
How on earth can South Carolina afford a tax cut when our schools are not funded per state law, our local governments are not funded according to state law, our prisons are understaffed, our state employee pension system is in dire straits, sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise, child welfare is still in jeopardy, teachers and state employees are severely underpaid; our dams need repairs, our roads and bridges … need I say more?
The Lee Correctional Institution deaths and injuries reinforce this reality: Despite pronouncements to the contrary, South Carolina is not a highly taxed state. We need more revenue to invest in our state, not less. If we just wait for trickle-down economics, we will probably die of dehydration.
Mary Balbach
West Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments