Want to keep your gun rights? Convention of the States should terrify you

Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for repeal of the Second Amendment. Some want to restrict the right to bear arms to the militia. Others say our Constitution is outdated and should be re-written.
Any call for a convention of the states puts our gun rights at risk, as well as the First Amendment and the rest of our Constitution.
Besides, a balanced-budget amendment would not stop the big-spenders, but merely give them cover for huge tax increases.
In the volatile, political climate in which we live, with morality, spirituality and love of country under attack, now is not the time to mess with our Constitution by calling for a Convention of the States.
What we need is enforcement of our original Constitution, not more amendments.
The Legislature should vote “no” on any and all efforts to call a convention of the states, and protect our God-given right to self defense
Shirley Spellerberg
Greenville
