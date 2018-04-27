SHEP and employee were a godsend

There is a wonderful program to assist S.C. motorists: the State Highway Emergency Program, or SHEP, which helped me on a recent Saturday morning with a fairly new car that did not include a spare tire or jack. I’ve been told that this common practice now.
I wish to recognize SHEP and especially an employee named Clemons who was a true angel; he got me on my way in a very short time. I am an amputee and cancer survivor, and Clemons made the difference and confirmed that South Carolina is a great place to live.
Matthew Lazur
Columbia
