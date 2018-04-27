With apologies to Frost, I’ve never seen a good fence

Recently I went to China and climbed a section of the Great Wall, built to keep out the barbarians. Just home I heard a presentation about the Israeli wall to keep Palestinians away from settlers. Daily I hear about putting up the border wall, and not too long ago my neighbor put up a privacy fence next to my screened porch, so relaxing on my swing no longer allows me the long view of the azaleas and roses across the yards.
All of these actual fences spell ineffective, misery or disappointment. The only fence I’m familiar with that did well was the hypothetical one of Robert Frost.
Joanne Williams
Columbia
