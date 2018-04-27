Young protesters need to learn politics isn’t for the easily offended

Apparently Jacob Gamble’s feelings are hurt (“We don’t eat Tide Pods, we’re not liberal puppets, and we are your future”). Mr. Gamble feels like he has been bullied and maligned by those who have different opinions. How sad.
I too am tired of being labeled by others who prefer to exchange insults rather than ideas. Since I am an older white man, I am presumed to be racist, sexist and homophobic. I am none of these things. I disagree with the position of the “March for Our Lives” group, so I must be an uncaring Neanderthal. I am not.
I would suggest that Mr. Gamble suck it up. He entered the boxing ring of politics. He should expect to get hit. Politics today is a blood sport in which character assassination is an art form, and an easily bruised ego will quickly put you out for the count.
He also might want to learn not to dismiss those older than he is. Age and experience beat youth and enthusiasm every time.
James Slack
Chapin
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments