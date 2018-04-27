I love Dawn Staley, but is she that much more important than police, teachers?

We all need to ponder the two staggering headlines in the April 21 newspaper: “State hiring crisis poses safety risk” and “Gamecocks add $1.5 million incentive for Dawn Staley to sick around.”
Law enforcement, fire and emergency medical technicians, teachers, the military and, yes, prison staff are front-line defenders. We expect them to do their jobs but without the proper supplies and necessary staff. Guesstimate their salaries and what they are doing to protect all of us without adequate equipment or personnel.
Now think about college coaches who are millionaires. Don’t get me wrong: I am a huge Dawn Staley fan and believe that she’s the best thing that ever happened to USC. But the coaches are state employees too, and their salaries come from public funds. Look at the imbalance of importance of what they do compared to our teachers, law enforcement, emergency personnel and military.
It’s totally out of whack, and until we put sense back into how we spend our cents, we are going to continue to see problems such as what just happened at Lee Correctional Institution.
Marsha Clayman
Chapin
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
