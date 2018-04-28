Video gambling can save South Carolina

I love the South Carolina, but I am appalled and ashamed by what I see and don’t see as I drive around. I recently drove from California back home and was amazed by the beauty on most states’ roadways. We have roads in terrible condition that start with the foundation and rises to the signage.
Then there is the problem of low pay and unfilled state jobs. The deaths and injuries at Lee Correctional brought those problems back into the news. It can be changed.
In 2000, video poker was outlawed, and an awesome opportunity for tax revenue was lost. Machines had an annual registration fee that was minimal, but they could have been cash cows for the state. Outlawing video poker had a ripple effect on many small businesses that depended on the income from the machines. Bring them back.
Build the casinos, and they will come. Many South Carolinians regularly travel to North Carolina to visit Harrah’s. Why make us do that? A casino or two would be a big boost to S.C. tourism and taxes.
With tax money from gambling, we could pay a decent wage to our state workers, better secure our prisons and repair our despicable roadways. Just do it.
Don Fetner
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
