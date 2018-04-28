Riverbanks Zoo says the highest bidder can name its new giraffe. That’s not fair

Two of the most beautiful girls I’ve ever known went Brookland Cayce High School, and their names were Ginger and Darla. Since the baby giraffe born at Riverbanks Zoo is looking for a name and the mother is named Ginger, I would like to nominate Darla for the baby’s name.
Unfortunately, naming rights go to the highest bidder.
This is unfair once again to a man who is not rich. It’s not about the best name for the baby giraffe but who has the most money.
I am in my 60s and have lived in this area my whole life. My dad has lived beside the botanical gardens for more than 50 years. I would like for my two sons to go to the zoo and see the baby giraffe, which I hope will be named Darla.
Scottie Sox
West Columbia
