Hundreds of men, women and children endure snow flurries and cold temperatures in the 44th annual Stand Up For Life March and Rally on Jan. 7, 2017, in Columbia. The group started at the USC Russell House and marched down Green, Sumter and Gervais streets to the rally at the S.C. State House. The event has been held every year to peacefully oppose the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to legalize abortion. Here, various groups participated in the event.
Hundreds of men, women and children endure snow flurries and cold temperatures in the 44th annual Stand Up For Life March and Rally on Jan. 7, 2017, in Columbia. The group started at the USC Russell House and marched down Green, Sumter and Gervais streets to the rally at the S.C. State House. The event has been held every year to peacefully oppose the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to legalize abortion. Here, various groups participated in the event. Rob Thompson rthompson@thestate.com
Hundreds of men, women and children endure snow flurries and cold temperatures in the 44th annual Stand Up For Life March and Rally on Jan. 7, 2017, in Columbia. The group started at the USC Russell House and marched down Green, Sumter and Gervais streets to the rally at the S.C. State House. The event has been held every year to peacefully oppose the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to legalize abortion. Here, various groups participated in the event. Rob Thompson rthompson@thestate.com

Letters to the Editor

Abortion isn’t the only option

Letter to The State editorial board

May 01, 2018 04:09 PM

Columbia, SC

Thanks to Edwin Odom for his letter “SC Senate’s support of Planned Parenthood is shameful.”

The heinous act of abortion is the taking of the lives of innocent human beings, and there is no justification for it. The lives of countless women have been ruined by this often desperate act, but recovery help is available.

Daybreak Life Care Center in Columbia offers free client advocacy, free ultra-sounds, free STI/STD testing, free abortion recovery classes and lots of other services to women who are in need of their services.

Karen Parrish

Lexington

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

  Comments  