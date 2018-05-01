Abortion isn’t the only option

Thanks to Edwin Odom for his letter “SC Senate’s support of Planned Parenthood is shameful.”
The heinous act of abortion is the taking of the lives of innocent human beings, and there is no justification for it. The lives of countless women have been ruined by this often desperate act, but recovery help is available.
Daybreak Life Care Center in Columbia offers free client advocacy, free ultra-sounds, free STI/STD testing, free abortion recovery classes and lots of other services to women who are in need of their services.
Karen Parrish
Lexington
