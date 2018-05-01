Abortion isn’t the only option

Hundreds of men, women and children endure snow flurries and cold temperatures in the 44th annual Stand Up For Life March and Rally on Jan. 7, 2017, in Columbia. The group started at the USC Russell House and marched down Green, Sumter and Gervais streets to the rally at the S.C. State House. The event has been held every year to peacefully oppose the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to legalize abortion. Here, various groups participated in the event. Rob Thompson rthompson@thestate.com