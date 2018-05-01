Abortion bill will hurt SC women

Once again the Legislature has chosen to squander its final weeks of session undermining women’s health and rights instead of addressing the real needs of women and families of our state (“Fight over ‘dismemberment’ abortion ban set for SC Senate, threatens other bills”).
H.3548 would not only ban a safe method of abortion — a procedure that can be performed in an office, clinic or operating room — but also deny doctors access to a standard of care that is the best option for many women. Abortion providers would have to resort to alternatives that may not reflect the best medical care possible for their patients.
A new report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine concludes that abortion care is safe, but its level of quality is negatively impacted due to medically unnecessary abortion regulations. Bans such as the one being considered are specifically named as undermining the quality of care women can receive.
H.3548 would impact the dignity, rights and freedom of S.C. women and families. We should be improving reproductive health care in our state, not imposing unnecessary and harmful restrictions.
Ann Warner
CEO, Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
