Letters to the Editor

‘Everyone’ had fake IDs in college? Hardly

Letter to The State editorial board

May 01, 2018 04:10 PM

Columbia, SC

I’m amazed at the number of writers saying “everyone” has (or had) fake IDs in college.

I didn’t. My friends didn’t.

Not everyone has a desire to drink or thinks alcohol has to be involved to have fun.

Karen Price

Columbia

