‘Everyone’ had fake IDs in college? Hardly

I’m amazed at the number of writers saying “everyone” has (or had) fake IDs in college.
I didn’t. My friends didn’t.
Not everyone has a desire to drink or thinks alcohol has to be involved to have fun.
Karen Price
Columbia
