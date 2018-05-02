Can we balance Midlands growth with the environment?

The influx of new residents into the Midlands has created a bonanza for realtors, mortgage lenders and developers. This is good news for the economy.
As we grow, do we take into consideration the protection of wildlife habitat, green space and other environmental factors?
If these factors are important, what can be done to promote and educate the public on how they can help?
Kennith Clark
Irmo
