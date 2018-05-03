Jim Kirby was an American hero

Last week I attended the funeral of Jim Kirby. The first sentence of Rev. Derek Thomas’ homily was “We have lost an American hero.” Truly.
Jim grew up in Pacolet, joined the Army at 17, shipped to Europe and fought in the Battle of the Bulge, returned to the United States, married, raised a family, obtained a law degree, spent a career as an FBI special agent and culminated his career as a legal instructor and deputy director at the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy.
There, he taught more than 6,000 police officers, including me, the application of the Fourth Amendment to police work. No one who attended his classes will ever forget his humor, grace and stories of growing up in Pacolet.
While the media appear overly concerned with the political leanings of Kanye West and what the Kardashians are wearing, it seems appropriate to honor the passing of a true hero and member of the Greatest Generation. Thank you, Jim Kirby. The nation is grateful for your service.
Wayne Harris
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments