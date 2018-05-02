SC agency problems caused by low pay

State prison correctional officers’ pay, teacher pay, Department of Social Services’ pay and pay at all other state agencies is a problem.
Politicians can say whatever they want to about the problem agency of the week, but everyone knows that the problem is pay.
As a state employee, I can count on one hand the pay raises I have receive in the past 10 years. When I was lucky enough to get a raise, most of it was wiped out either through furloughs or increases in retirement contributions or insurance costs. All agencies will be having more and more problems.
The blind politicians need to solve the pay problem.
Gov. Henry McMaster says that South Carolina is growing and prospering. For whom, I ask? Certainly not state employees.
Alan Ray
Columbia
