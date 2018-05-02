Stop focusing on race and focus on us

We are our worse enemies. All we hear on the news is about black men and white men. Why?
If you live in England you are English, not a black Englishmen or white Englishmen, in Japan not a black or white Japanese, just Japanese, in Brazil not black or white, just Brazilian. In so much of the world, the people who live in a country are called countrymen. They do not distinguish by color. Why do we?
I love the United States of America, and when you live in the greatest country in the world, you should not consider a person’s color nationality or religion; you should just consider them Americans.
We all know that there are problems in communities in this country, and TV does not help. Get involved in your community, talk to people rather than just passing them by, say hello. If we strive to understand and not judge, think what we could accomplish.
George Eberhardt
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments