SC must control its own destiny

Never has there been a better time for states to take back their sovereign rights. We can not save this country until we save our own states and build a strong union of states against the ever-growing federal government.
This is not a call to revolt through violence; it is a call to get off your butts, read and learn what about the issues, and then make a difference in our own state. Black Lives, White Lives, Green Lives, etc. — they all matter. Stop following the “I’m on your side” political groups, and get on your own side. (When was the last time any one of these groups paid your SCG&E bill?)
South Carolina should be the Saudi Arabia of the South from agriculture. We can grow anything here, and yet deer corn seems to be the cash crop. Look at the countries that cannot grow pot for any reason but can use it for legal medical reasons. South Carolina could be a very wealthy state.
Stephen Mount
Gaston
