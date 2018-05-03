Corrupt SC prison guards endanger public

I was very glad to hear that the corrupt former correctional officers were charged in federal court (“Jailers charged with taking bribes, smuggling contraband into SC prisons”). As a retired officer, I have been pushing this for years. They must not get probation but serve some time, even if it is only 90 days.
For too long, corrupt officers have been gettting away in state courts, only serving probation or picking up trash. They are endangering the other officers and the public. No one forced them to work for the inmates; they chose to do it.
Robert Johnson
Sumter
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments