SC should count marching band as PE

As a high school coach for more than 25 years, I thought everyone should be required to take physical education. I thought the marching band was for the kids who couldn’t play sports. Then I had children of my own.
Both my son and daughter are in marching band. I have seen firsthand the strenuous physical labor that goes into being a member of a marching band. I would wager that the energy expended by a marching band over a marching season is about the same as what is expended in a PE class over an entire school year.
Give these students their credit.
Mike Wood
Edgefield
