Don’t let utilities take advantage of solar customers

Thanks to Rep. Nathan Ballentine and the 60 percent of House members who tried to correct the injustice that is being levied on the good people of this state. The SCE&G and Duke lobby and the Public Service Commission have made it more difficult for the solar industry to fairly compete with the utility monopoly.
I have solar panels on my house. I have a net meter that allows the energy I produce to be fed back to SCE&G during sunny days. For this I get a fair price for credit for this addition to the energy supply for use elsewhere. SCE&G wants to change that price. At night, of course, I must use SCE&G-generated energy.
I pay 13.6440 cents per kilowatt-hour for SCE&G’s power. SCE&G wants to pay me 3 cents per kilowatt-hour for the excess energy I provide during the day. This is a rip off. I also help the utility by providing excess power during the peak usage hours when they beg you to reduce your power consumption.
This is wrong, and we need to put pressure on our legislators and the Public Service Commission to end this corrupt business tactic.
Allen Danielsen
Gilbert
