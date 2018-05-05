Get outside, enjoy nature, boost SC economy

As former Gov. Nikki Haley used to say, it’s a great day in South Carolina. Now is one of the best times of the year to step outside to draw your own conclusions.
Spring has sprung, humidity is low, and the annual pollen assault is finally subsiding. It’s a great day for South Carolinians because we can enjoy so many local, state and national parks.
Getting outside to enjoy our parks is good for body and spirit and also for our economy. In 2017, more than 160,000 people visited Congaree National Park — an all-time high. Those hikers, kayakers and solar-eclipse gazers collectively spent millions supporting our local economy, creating jobs in nearby communities.
Public lands such as Congaree National Park are natural treasures and are good for business and our communities. South Carolina should continue to lead as a place where public land protection and preservation thrives. When we fight to protect and expand public lands, we fight to preserve some of our greatest treasures for future generations.
Michael Weaver
Lexington
