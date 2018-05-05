It’s time for an SCE&G, legislative blackout

Today, I shut down the electrical breakers in protest for the business-as-usual actions of the Legislature and the Public Service Commission. There is no other option for relief from my $500-plus electrical bill.
The Legislature took away my option for solar panels by refusing to extend a program that makes this affordable. The Public Service Commission voted to allow SCE&G to manipulate what its pays solar companies — its only competitors — for electricity generated by solar arrays.
That’s like Food Lion determining the price of groceries at Publix.
Look at the legislative voting records vs. campaign donations from SCE&G, and you will see who controls the legislators. Where else but in backward South Carolina would customers be forced to pay for nuclear reactors that will never be built? Legislators did little research and approved the Base Load Review Act, which allowed this to happen.
We desperately need another choice in how we obtain our electricity. When a terrorist attack wipes out the grid, only those with solar panels will have power. And the Legislature is making solar nearly impossible.
It has been said that all that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing. What we the people must do is to vote in the primaries on June 12. This may be our only opportunity to get smart, forward thinkers on the November ballot who do their research and work for their constituents. Vote the puppets of SCE&G out of office.
Linda Sinclair
Lexington
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
