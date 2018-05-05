SC Legislature must invest in early learning programs

I hope everyone will encourage our legislators to invest in Save the Children and other early learning programs, which help children in our state living in poverty.
Save the Children offers home visiting, literacy and health programs, and it is working in five rural counties to assist literacy programs and give kids the chance they deserve.
Nearly 25 percent of S.C. children live in poverty, and they deserve the opportunity to take part in early education programs that help them succeed in life. A report by Nobel prize-winning economist James Heckman showed improved outcomes in education and health and a reduction in crime with high-quality early childhood development.
My husband served in the Army, and I have taught in California, Alaska, Kansas, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. I have been in kindergarten through eighth-grade classrooms. As a teacher and parent, I see firsthand the difference early intervention makes. Please encourage our legislators to make an investment in the future of our great state of South Carolina.
Judith Ryan
Elgin
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments