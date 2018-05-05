If inmates are bored, why not bring back chain gangs?

One inmate was quoted after the deadly riot at Lee Correctional Institution as saying he didn’t have enough to do. We should fix that.
As a child of the 1950s, I have vivid memories of inmates being used in road construction, commonly referred to as the chain gang. Inmates worked on road repairs and were properly secure and guarded. This afforded them fresh air, time away from the confines of the prison and on-the-job training that could be used after their release to find suitable employment. It also gave the state much-needed free labor.
With all these benefits, perhaps the powers-that-be might consider bringing back the chain gang..
Louise Stepp
Blythewood
