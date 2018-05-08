So, who’s the dummy now?

Many of my red-hued fellow South Carolinians probably felt vindication at Robert Ariail’s May 2 cartoon showing donkeys overseeing crashing-confirmation nominees. But in fact, the figure in the car is a dummy.
As long as Donald J. Trump or his administration continues to submit grossly unqualified candidates for Senate confirmation, our fondest hope as citizens should be that some part of Congress is aware of the damage that can continue to be inflicted on our poor republic by inappropriate choices in leadership.
Ned Rowe
Little Mountain
