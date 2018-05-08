Liberals can’t understand that cutting taxes brings in more money

Letter writer Mary Balbach asked how we can cut taxes with all of our problems (“Cut SC taxes? With all these problems? Seriously?”). It’s really simple.
Cutting taxes puts more money in people’s pockets, so they spend more money, which increases tax revenue. It’s something the left will never understand.
The highest-taxed states have more problems than we do. Taking money from people makes them poorer.
Jim Clark
Columbia
