My USC degree is demeaned by honorary degrees — and not just to Bill Cosby

Given that an honorary degree is USC’s “highest honor,” with an “essential” requirement of “strength of character,” one wonders how a comedian qualified for the degree (“USC may rescind Bill Cosby's honorary degree, joining other universities”).
He did have a doctorate in education, with a dissertation on Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids; that speaks for itself. It was appropriate that then-president James Holderman presented the diploma. This was one of the many times that the Board of Trustees demeaned my USC earned degree, ignoring its own standards on honorary degrees.
The bigger problem is that the board allows honorary degrees at the branch campuses with little regard to the reputation of the university. The degrees are often awarded to reward local characters who have helped the branch campus with their deep pockets.
A brief history of honorary degrees at USC, including the branches, would make really good reading.
Thomas Straka
Pendleton
