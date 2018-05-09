Where was this kinder, gentler mayor when we needed him?

As I read Sara Ellis’ article, “Why Mayor Steve Benjamin’s new national role matters to Columbia,” I wished that Mayor Benjamin’s propensity for inclusion and his belief in financial conservatism had been in evidence during those heated and frustrating City Council meetings regarding the financing of the Bull Street development and particularly of the ball park.
Susan Creed
Columbia
