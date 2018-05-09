Santee Cooper power bills will keep going up

Santee Cooper customers might paid less than SCE&G customers so far for the V.C. Summer nuclear debacle, but that doesn’t mean they won’t pay more.
The state-owned utility has nowhere else to turn besides its customers to pay its debts, maintain and improve its infrastructure, invest in renewable and other alternative energy sources or fund the next big project to replace the electricity that would have been generated by V.C. Summer.
Sticking with the status quo not only saddles ratepayers with billions of dollars in debt, but also hamstrings this utility that serves more than 2 million customers with regard to funding for modernization or additional generation projects.
Fortunately, our legislators appear to be close to creating a process to look at all of this. I urge the House and Senate to move quickly in reconciling their versions of the a review committee and swiftly empanel it to independently examine this complex issue and make a recommendation on the future of Santee Cooper.
Lanneau Siegling
West Columbia
