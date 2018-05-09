End utilities’ power over legislators

While I agree that SCE&G and Duke Energy own the PSC, the same can be said of the entire Legislature. The Legislature made this financial fiasco possible by passing the Base Load Review Act of 2007.
How could anyone have voted for this law, written by a SCANA attorney, with a clear conscience? Our legislators tell us hindsight is 20-20, but they still haven’t repealed the law.
There is a very simple way to stop the utilities from robbing us: Forbid them giving money to legislators or providing anything to the PSC.
How can any legislator lack the foresight or hindsight to agree with this? I look forward to hearing this as a campaign slogan for every candidate running this year.
Stuart Stout
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments