Why stop at peace prize for Trump?

I must congratulate our senior U.S. senator on his brilliant idea that our wonderful president should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. But why stop there?
Mr. Trump should also be considered for the Nobel prize for literature for his erudite and intellectual Tweets. While I think about this, Mr. Trump should also be in line for the Nobel Prize for economics for his support of $1 trillion deficits. Then of course there is the Nobel Prize for medicine, as Mr. Trump demonstrates his almost infinite knowledge of that discipline.
That should keep the Swedish Academy busy for a while. I look forward to his unscripted acceptance speeches.
Paul Denman
Columbia
