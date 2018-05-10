Clintons still trying to run US

The Clintons will never stop their shadow presidency against Donald Trump, every conservative 2018 candidate and all Clinton News Network-opposing media sources.
As co-presidents from 1993 to 2001 –– and puppet masters of most Obama-Biden appointments –– the Clintons know exactly how to assume backroom legal, fiscal and political control.
Akin to rigging Bernie Sanders’ 2016 primary loss, sponsoring anti-Trump dossiers and birthing the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, Team Clinton-Soros will never stop deploying its operatives and influencers. Even if a loyal Clintonite must “run” in their stead, Billary will never go away.
Mark my words: Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe –– the son they never had –– will run for president in 2020. McAuliffe will shockingly choose Hillary as his vice president at the last minute.
If McAuliffe wins in 2020, both Clintons will be tarmac-surfing again as co-presidents.
The only ways to drain Clinton-Soros swamps are to cease liberal foundation donations, take back editorial media nationally, encourage witnesses to testify and vote.
Baron Christopher Hanson
Charleston
