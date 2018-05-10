Solar industry would benefit SC

I disagree with the column from Duke Energy’s Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe’s, “Why should the rest of us pay to subsidize people who choose rooftop solar power?”
Solar should actually be subsidized more, and fossil fuels should be subsidized less. But that is not Duke Energy’s main concern. Its main concern is to remain in control without competition.
Subsidies for power production come from the both federal and state governments. Duke benefits from federal subsidies, rebates and tax preferences for fossil fuels and renewable energy. Nationally, utilities receive annual federal subsidies of $7.3 billion for renewable energy, $4.8 billion for energy efficiency, $3.2 billion for fossil fuels and $1.1 billion for nuclear energy.
The state and the federal governments want to make sure we have energy and to move us away from using fossil fuels, which are producing climate change. State government sees the advantage of speeding this change by encouraging other energy producers, i.e. solar producers. Duke is fighting this. It wishes to be the sole provider of energy and change to renewable energy at its own pace, keeping all profits along that path.
Duke already benefits from subsidies. But it wants to make sure others don’t.
Peter H. Swanson
Columbia
