SC highways and bridges only getting worse

Every day we are dealing with overcrowded interstates, neglected highways and bridges. Our brains are set on a eight- to 12-hour news cycle, and we seem to forget so fast.
Almost every day there seems to be a bad crash on our interstates in and around Columbia. There are crashes on the secondary highways as well. We have basically the same road system we had in the 1980s, except we have a lot more traffic.
Our state has collected our tax money, spent it, wasted it, pointed the finger at it, run elections on it, and still cannot seem to use it for what it was intended for.
Our roadways, trooper funding and maintenance funding are so out of whack that I believe they’re beyond repair, and it's only going to get worse. I only see a Band-Aid here and there.
Our lawmakers missed a golden opportunity to plan for this 30 years ago, and our current lawmakers are hogtied with nowhere to go.
Adam Ruffin
St. Matthews
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
