Duke Energy values Wall Street over SC customers

Duke Energy S.C. President Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe was not entirely forthcoming in his recent guest column decrying the benefits of rooftop solar (“Why should the rest of us pay to subsidize people who choose rooftop solar power?”), so let’s set the record straight:
Duke says: Solar only has costs, not benefits.
The fact is: Numerous studies have shown that rooftop solar — which is installed with no costs to the utility — can reduce peak demand and lower wholesale rates, which helps keep rates low for all customers. Solar also saves the utility from having to build new power plants and transmission lines — significant costs the utilities would otherwise pass on to customers.
Duke says: Eliminating net-metering as a billing mechanism for solar customers won’t affect thousands of jobs in South Carolina.
The fact is: Two years ago, Nevada hit its net-metering cap, and guess what: Thousands of good-paying jobs were lost after the monopoly utility company pulled the plug. Those jobs haven’t come back.
Duke also enjoys monopoly status in Florida, North Carolina and Kentucky, where its lobbyists have worked tirelessly to limit customer options in solar in order to increase the stock value.
Maybe Duke isn’t anti-solar.
Maybe Duke just cares more about its Wall Street shareholders than its customers.
H. James Koehler
Charleston
