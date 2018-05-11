Bring back SC chain gangs? Here’s a better idea

A recent letter suggested chain gangs as a response to the deadly riot at Lee Correctional Institution (“If inmates are bored, why not bring back chain gangs?”).
Maybe I have a better idea. How about a large, fenced, well-guarded area near the prison where inmates could grow their own vegetables? The benefits are substantial. Fresh air and sunshine. A healthy addition to their diet. Less risk of escape. Less cost to the state. No jobs impacted by free labor from inmates. And a least a small amount of pride.
Of course, working in the garden would be a privilege to be earned, perhaps resulting in some improvement in behavior. Maybe this idea is just pie in the sky, but chain gangs did go out with the 1950s.
Sandra Kostrzewa
Chapin
