SC Senate plan limits food for people who can’t find jobs when there are no jobs

Last month, the S.C. Senate passed a harmful measure that limits our state’s ability to access federal assistance in the event of an economic downturn or natural disaster.
The measure is related to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the federal program that provides food assistance for individuals and families when they cannot otherwise make ends meet.
Federal law requires SNAP recipients ages of 18-49 who are not caring for a child or vulnerable adult to participate in a work activity at least 20 hours per week in order to receive food assistance. However, states may request to waive this work requirement during times of high unemployment.
Despite the fact that many S.C. counties have fewer available jobs than total unemployed folks, our state does not waive the work requirement for SNAP benefits. And this year, , legislators in both the House and Senate introduced proposals that would limit the state’s future ability to request such a waiver.
At committee meetings, several legislators questioned the wisdom of limiting South Carolina’s future ability to meet residents’ nutrition needs during difficult times. Proponents were unable to answer these questions, and the legislation stalled.
However, undeterred by the measure’s failure to pass through the traditional legislative process, supporters in the Senate revived the proposal as a budget proviso (38.32), and it was added to the Senate’s version of the budget with little opposition.
The practical result of this proviso would be to limit South Carolina’s ability to expand access to federal food assistance if there is an economic downturn in our state. Not only would this result in hunger and hardship for individuals and families, but it also would exacerbate state economic woes by stemming the flow of SNAP dollars into our communities; every SNAP dollar spent on groceries in South Carolina produces $1.79 in economic benefit.
Fighting hunger is a matter of human dignity and compassion. Feeding our neighbors should not be made into a political issue. SNAP serves as a vital resource to South Carolinians during times of need. The future of this short-sighted effort now rests upon the budget conference committee, since the House did not add the proviso to its version of the budget. Let us all hope the House conferees will see the folly in limiting SNAP access in South Carolina and reject this harmful measure.
Bridget Owens
Policy Analyst, S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center
Columbia
