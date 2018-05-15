Pro-life should include babies already born

State Sen. Richard Cash has not been to medical school and is not qualified to tell health-care providers how to care for their patients, especially the patients who have wombs (“Why did abortion debate dominate the SC Legislature this week? Meet Sen. Richard Cash”).
I challenge this state senator to focus on passing legislation that will help our already-born children who are going without adequate food, clothing, housing, health care and education.
Fertilized eggs are not breathing children, but our S.C. children are. If Sen. Cash is pro-life, he will work on legislation to help them and stay out of a woman’s uterus, where he does not belong.
Elizabeth Jones
Columbia
