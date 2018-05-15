SC abortion decision has eternal consequences

For the brave souls in our state government who prided themselves in defeating the Republicans’ recent attempt to ban abortion, please know that the decisions and choices we make in this life, have eternal consequences.
Jesus Christ said it best when he stated that “except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of God” (Matthew 18:3). Only those with a child-like heart will enjoy the privileges of eternal life.
Doug Lawhead
Columbia
