Teachers shouldn’t have to go on strike

Now we are going off-shore for public school teachers (“No US passport, no education degree. Meet your child's new SC teacher”). Why?
I retired as an inner-city educator after serving three and a half decades. My beginning salary was barely adequate to support myself; I had to find summer and after-school employment to supplement my salary. There was no sick leave or time off to observe religious holidays without loss of salary. Health and welfare benefits were lacking. Filing grievances with the administration was not an option.
An educational labor organization was organized, and I became a grassroots activist. Gradually, conditions seemed to improve, but strikes were necessary in order to obtain some of our desired benefits.
Is there an alternative to shutting down a school system in a showdown of strength?
If our genetic dividends are to receive the education they need and are entitled to, let’s get the best top-shelf educators from our own natural resources. How? By encouraging future scholars to consider preparing to be educators.
Arnie Reichenthal
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
