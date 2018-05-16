Annabelle Robertson is no progressive

As any Democrat knows, a progressive champion for the people is not someone who calls Hillary Clinton “just as corrupt a liar” as Donald Trump (“Robertson is only progressive choice in SC 2nd Congressional District”). For Democrats, there was only one person to vote for on the November 2016 ballot: Hillary Clinton. Yet Annabelle Robertson publicly equated Clinton to Trump. She also called Ronald Reagan her icon, and referred to herself as a “lifelong Republican.”
Now, since Ms. Robertson threw her own hat in the ring to run for office, she has painted herself as some sort feminist hero. That could not be further from the truth. On social media, she threatened to sue me for questioning her recent Republican past.
If you want to be a person for the people on Capitol Hill, you need thick skin and honesty. Former Gov. Jim Hodges endorsed Sean Carrigan’s campaign to repeal and replace Joe Wilson. As for me, I will stand by Democrats who know how to move South Carolina forward.
Ashlyn Hunt
Myrtle Beach
