Catherine Templeton’s claims don’t add up

A recent controversy was over whether Catherine Templeton was fired from DHEC. She wasn’t. She quit. She also quit the job she was appointed to at the State Ports Authority. At least she is consistent.
I also saw a campaign commercial stating that she would no longer allow elected officials to appoint family members to government positions. I guess that is different than having her friend, Gov. Nikki Haley, helping her with the appointed positions she received. Jobs that she had no experience in and did not stay long enough to get experience.
Ms. Templeton wants to save the taxpayers money. How much did it save the state for her to stay in Mt. Pleasant and not move to Columbia when she ran DHEC? To maintain offices for her in both Columbia and in Charleston. How much did it save the taxpayers to move DHEC workers from their offices in a Charleston County government building to the old shipyard?
She also states in her TV ad that she was considered for a position in President Trump’s Cabinet. That’s the same President Trump who endorses Gov. Henry McMaster, not her.
Sometimes I just have to scratch my head.
Mark R. DeMay
Mount Pleasant
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments