Thanks to military moms and wives

During a recent trip to the post office, I saw a soldier battling with tape, a box and an object he was attempting to squeeze into it. He finally sealed the package and waited in line. Upon reaching the front, he was given a lesson in how he had used the wrong box in a loud and patronizing manner. He responded that he was confused and didn’t anticipate the extra charges for the purchase of the box, but he very respectfully returned to the counter to begin the drill again.
This time three boxes were involved, and things started dropping to the floor, including a purse. This perfectly mannered soldier was struggling to get the purse in the mail for someone by Mother’s Day. Leaving, I said: “Thank you for your service. And you’re a great son.” He smiled and corrected me: “A great husband.”
This devoted man, who is sacrificing to serve our country, did not get to spend Mother’s Day with his family. God bless you, and Happy Mother’s Day to all of the military mothers and wives out there. You too are sacrificing for us, and you are appreciated.
Sarah Roddey
Columbia
