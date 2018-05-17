Former CIU President Bill Jones is a man of integrity

Second only to my father, former Columbia International University President Bill Jones is the person I most admire and desire to emulate today. I first met Bill 17 years ago when I joined a Bible study he was leading for businessmen in Columbia. He quickly became my mentor, and the two of us have led Bible studies for Columbia businessmen every year since.
He has helped shape me into the man I have become. And I have had a front-row seat watching Bill have this same influence on hundreds of other men who have sat under his teaching these past 17 years. He models for all of us what it looks like to be a man of integrity, a husband, a father and, most of all, a follower of Christ.
Contrary to the impression some have given (“Alumni: Inappropriate conduct at a Columbia college went all the way to the top”), his walk follows his talk, and that is what he has always been known for and is why he has had such a powerful influence in this city.
Tobin Cassels
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments