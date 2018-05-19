We need another way to get across the river

We need another way to get across the Broad River.
The primary route is I-20. When there’s an accident near the river — and there are always problems — traffic is backed up for miles, causing huge delays.
An alternative is going downtown, if you can get off the interstate before the backup, and taking I-126 to I-26 and bypassing the problem. However, North Main Street is usually congested, as is Bull Street, so the alternate route is just as bad.
If the accident or incident happens past Malfunction Junction, and you’re lucky enough to have exited at Broad River Road, you’ll find everyone else had the same idea.
Perhaps with the realignment of Malfunction Junction, something can be done to provide some relief.
Jerry Emanuel
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments