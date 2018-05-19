Resist politicians’ fear-mongering

Edmund Wilson said, “No two persons read the same book.” It struck me that no two persons see the same news coverage. We look through the lens of our own experiences. Too many people see through fear of financial ruin and cannot bear to share with others. Others see through ill-gotten financial gain they cannot bear to lose. Although I do not believe that our country is falling apart, I do fear that greed and drive for power have become more pervasive.
We live in a country with teachers afraid to be in the classroom, women afraid to walk alone, workers afraid of homelessness, men afraid of being wrongly accused, children afraid of a climate of testing and recrimination.
We are ill-informed. Because we are afraid and too lazy to do our homework, we have chosen sides and believe the politicians who say ever so insidiously: “Fear each other. Vote for me.” We must not.
We must vote for fair taxes (not the Republican tax law that gives to the super-wealthy and takes from programs that help the middle class and the poor). We must demand clean air and water, individual and civil rights, first0class education, a democracy in which every vote counts.
South Carolina has only Republicans in the Congress except for our respected Rep. Jim Clyburn. Let’s vote the other ones out and see what happens.
Nancy Larsen
Lugoff
